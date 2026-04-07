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Veja fotos da passagem de Fernando Diniz como jogador do Corinthians

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 04:50

(Foto: Acervo/Gazeta Press)
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(Foto: Acervo/Gazeta Press)
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(Foto: Acervo/Gazeta Press)
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(Foto: Acervo/Gazeta Press)
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(Foto: Acervo/Gazeta Press)
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