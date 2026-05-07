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Santa Fe-COL x Corinthians: veja fotos do jogo da 4ª rodada da Libertadores

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/05/2026 às 22:20

(Foto: Luis Acosta/AFP)
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