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Melhores momentos: Independiente Santa Fe 1 x 1 Corinthians pela Libertadores

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(Foto: Luis Acosta/AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 01:08

Melhores momentos de Independiente Santa Fe 1 x 1 Corinthians pela Copa Libertadores 2026.

 

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