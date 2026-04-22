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Barra-SC x Corinthians: veja fotos do jogo de ida da 5ª fase da Copa do Brasil

Victoria Romanelli foto de perfil

Por Victoria Romanelli em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/04/2026 às 01:29

(Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians)
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