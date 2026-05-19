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Veja os principais jogadores da Seleção Brasileira que ficaram fora da Copa

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 05:00

Estêvão, lesionado (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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Bento, opção técnica (Foto: JULIO AGUILAR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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Militão, lesionado (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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Rodrygo, lesionado (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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Hugo Souza, opção técnica (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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Alexsandro Ribeiro, opção técnica (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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Andrey Santos, opção técnica (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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João Pedro, opção técnica (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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Fabrício Bruno, opção técnica (Foto: Marco Galvão/Cruzeiro)
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Thiago Silva, opção técnica (Foto: Reprodução/Instagram @fcporto)
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Richarlison, opção técnica (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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Kaio Jorge, opção técnica (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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Pedro, opção técnica (Foto: Adriano Fontes/Flamengo)
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Vitinho, opção técnica (Foto: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF)
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