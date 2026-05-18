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Veja fotos da cerimônia de convocação da Seleção Brasileira no Rio de Janeiro

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/05/2026 às 17:39

(Foto: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)
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(Foto: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)
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(Foto: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)
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(Foto: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)
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