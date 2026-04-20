Apostas

Confira as fotos do amistoso entre as lendas do Brasil e do México

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/04/2026 às 22:40

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
1/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
2/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
3/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
4/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
5/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
6/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
7/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
8/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
9/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
10/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
11/12

Foto por CARL DE SOUZA / AFP
12/12

Conteúdo Patrocinado