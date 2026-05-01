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Veja fotos do jogo entre Bragantino e River Plate pela Sul-Americana

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 30/04/2026 às 22:26

Foto: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP
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