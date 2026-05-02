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Veja fotos do duelo entre Botafogo e Remo pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 02/05/2026 às 17:02

Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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