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Melhores momentos: Botafogo 2 x 1 Racing na Copa Sul-Americana

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Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/05/2026 às 01:03 • Atualizado 07/05/2026 às 01:04

Melhores momentos de Botafogo 2 x 1 Racing Club pela Copa Sul-Americana 2026.

 

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