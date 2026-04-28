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Confira as fotos de Botafogo x Ind. Petrolero pela Sul-Americana

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 28/04/2026 às 20:28 • Atualizado 28/04/2026 às 20:47

Foto por MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP
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