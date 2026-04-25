Apostas

Benfica x Moreirense: veja fotos da partida válida pelo campeonato português

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/04/2026 às 16:28 • Atualizado 25/04/2026 às 18:52

(Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
1/6

(Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
2/6

(Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
3/6

(Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
4/6

(Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
5/6

(Foto: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)
6/6

Conteúdo Patrocinado