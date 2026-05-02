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Veja fotos do duelo entre Bayern e Heidenheim pelo Alemão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 02/05/2026 às 11:27 • Atualizado 02/05/2026 às 12:09

Foto: ALEXANDRA BEIER / AFP
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