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Veja fotos do duelo entre Atlético de Madrid e Barcelona pelo Espanhol

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/04/2026 às 17:11 • Atualizado 04/04/2026 às 18:01

Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Atlético de Madrid x Barcelona

Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Rashford

Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Yamal

Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Giuliano Simeone

Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Rashford

Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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Foto: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
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