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Veja fotos do duelo entre Bahia e Remo pela Copa do Brasil

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 22/04/2026 às 20:03

Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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Foto: Rafael Rodrigues/EC Bahia
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