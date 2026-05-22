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Cuello dá mais uma assistência, e Bernard confirma vitória do Atlético-MG pela Copa Sul-Americana

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Publicado 21/05/2026 às 21:20

Cuello dá mais uma assistência, e Bernard confirma vitória do Atlético-MG pela Copa Sul-Americana

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