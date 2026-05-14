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Confira as fotos de Ceará x Atlético-MG pela Copa do Brasil

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 13/05/2026 às 23:21 • Atualizado 13/05/2026 às 23:47

Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético
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Foto: Felipe Santos / Ceará SC
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