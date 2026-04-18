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Veja fotos da final da Copa do Rei entre Atlético de Madrid e Real Sociedad

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 18/04/2026 às 19:38

Foto por CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP
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Foto por THOMAS COEX / AFP
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