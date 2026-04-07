Apostas

Confira as fotos de Sporting x Arsenal pela Liga dos Campeões

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 07/04/2026 às 17:16 • Atualizado 07/04/2026 às 18:00

Foto por PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
1/9

Foto por PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
2/9

Foto por PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
3/9

Foto por PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
4/9

Foto por PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
5/9

6/9

Foto por PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
7/9

Foto por PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
8/9

Foto por PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP
9/9

Conteúdo Patrocinado