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Confira as fotos de Atlético de Madrid x Arsenal pela Champions

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 29/04/2026 às 16:56 • Atualizado 29/04/2026 às 18:00

Foto por THOMAS COEX / AFP
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