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Melhores momentos: Al Fateh 2 x 0 Al Najma pela Liga Saudita

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/05/2026 às 18:50

Melhores momentos: Al Fateh 2 x 0 Al Najma pela Liga Saudita

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