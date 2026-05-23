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Veja as fotos da qualificação da Fórmula 1 deste sábado

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 23/05/2026 às 18:56

Foto por GEOFF ROBINS / AFP
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Foto por ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP
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Foto por GEOFF ROBINS / AFP
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Foto por CRISTOBAL HERRERA ULASHKEVICH / POOL / AFP
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Foto por ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP
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Foto por GEOFF ROBINS / AFP
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Foto por CRISTOBAL HERRERA ULASHKEVICH / POOL / AFP
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Foto por CRISTOBAL HERRERA ULASHKEVICH / POOL / AFP
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Foto por GEOFF ROBINS / AFP
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Foto por ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP
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Foto por CRISTOBAL HERRERA ULASHKEVICH / POOL / AFP
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Foto por CRISTOBAL HERRERA ULASHKEVICH / POOL / AFP
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