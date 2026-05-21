Apostas

Veja fotos do jogo entre Al-Nassr e Damac pelo Saudita

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 16:02 • Atualizado 21/05/2026 às 16:19

(Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
1/7

(Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
2/7

(Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
3/7

(Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
4/7

(Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
5/7

(Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
6/7

(Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP)
7/7

Conteúdo Patrocinado