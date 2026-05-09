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Veja as fotos do jogo entre Toronto FC e Inter Miami pela MLS

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 16:29

(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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(Foto por MARK BLINCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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