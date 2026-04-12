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Veja as fotos do jogo entre Inter Miami e NY Red Bulls pela MLS

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/04/2026 às 23:01

Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Lionel Messi

Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Lionel Messi

Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Lionel Messi

Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por LEONARDO FERNANDEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
10/10

Lionel Messi

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