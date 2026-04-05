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Veja fotos do novo estádio do time de Messi

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/04/2026 às 22:24

(Foto: Foto por TOMAS DINIZ SANTOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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(Foto: Foto por TOMAS DINIZ SANTOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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(Foto: Foto por TOMAS DINIZ SANTOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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(Foto: Foto por TOMAS DINIZ SANTOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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(Foto: Foto por TOMAS DINIZ SANTOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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(Foto: Foto por TOMAS DINIZ SANTOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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(Foto: Foto por TOMAS DINIZ SANTOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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(Foto: Foto por TOMAS DINIZ SANTOS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP)
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