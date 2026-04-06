Apostas

Marcelo Paz diretor executivo do Corinthians, anúncio da demissão Dorival: 'Trabalho bateu no teto'

Imagem ilustrativa para a matéria
Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/04/2026 às 13:12 • Atualizado 06/04/2026 às 13:38

Marcelo Paz, dirigente do Corinthians, faz pronunciamento após o jogo entre Corinthians x Internacional.

Conteúdo Patrocinado