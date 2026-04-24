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Guardiola considera mudanças após jogo ‘exigente’ do City contra o Arsenal

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 24/04/2026 às 19:00

Pep Guardiola admite que está considerando rodar a equipe para a semifinal da FA Cup contra o Southampton.

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