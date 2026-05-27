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São Paulo marca gol 11.000 em sua história e garante liderança de grupo da Copa Sul-Americana

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(Foto: Nelson Almeida/AFP)
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 21:12

São Paulo marca gol 11.000 em sua história e garante liderança de grupo da Copa Sul-Americana

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