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Melhores momentos do empate entre Sporting Braga sobre o Real Betis pela Liga Europa

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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 08/04/2026 às 18:12

Melhores momentos: Sporting Braga 1 x 1 Real Betis (Europa League)

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