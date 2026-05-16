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Melhores momentos: Bayern München 5 x 1 FC Köln pelo Alemão

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Publicado 16/05/2026 às 17:42 • Atualizado 16/05/2026 às 17:43

Melhores momentos: Bayern München 5 x 1 FC Köln pelo Alemão

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