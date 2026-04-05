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Veja fotos do clássico entre Vasco e Botafogo pelo Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/04/2026 às 22:16

(Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
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(Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
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(Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
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(Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
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(Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
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(Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
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(Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo)
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