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Veja fotos do confronto entre Ponte Preta e Sport pela Série B do Brasileirão

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 19:59 • Atualizado 09/05/2026 às 20:26

Foto: Divulgação/ Ponte Preta
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Foto: Divulgação/ Ponte Preta
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Foto: Divulgação/ Ponte Preta
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Foto: Divulgação/ Ponte Preta
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Foto: Divulgação/ Ponte Preta
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Foto: Divulgação/ Ponte Preta
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Foto: Tiago Sousa/ SCR.
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Foto: Tiago Sousa/ SCR.
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Foto: Tiago Sousa/ SCR.
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Foto: Tiago Sousa/ SCR.
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Foto: Tiago Sousa/ SCR.
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Foto: Tiago Sousa/ SCR.
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