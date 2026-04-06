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Veja fotos do duelo entre Napoli e Milan pelo Italiano

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 06/04/2026 às 16:44 • Atualizado 06/04/2026 às 17:46

(Foto: CARLO HERMANN / AFP)
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