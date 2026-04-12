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Veja fotos do duelo entre Como e Inter de Milão pelo Italiano

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 12/04/2026 às 18:26

(Foto: Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)
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