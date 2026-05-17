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Veja fotos do confronto entre Internazionale e Verona pelo Campeonato Italiano

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 17/05/2026 às 11:45 • Atualizado 17/05/2026 às 12:15

Foto por MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
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Foto por MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
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Foto por MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
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Foto por MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
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Foto por MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
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Foto por MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
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Foto por MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
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Foto por MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
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