Apostas

Veja fotos do duelo entre Everton e Manchester City pelo Inglês

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 04/05/2026 às 16:56

(Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP)
1/8

(Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP)
2/8

(Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP)
3/8

(Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP)
4/8

(Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP)
5/8

(Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP)
6/8

(Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP)
7/8

(Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP)
8/8

Conteúdo Patrocinado