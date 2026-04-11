Chelsea x Manchester City pelo Inglês: veja prováveis escalações e onde assistir ao vivo

O Chelsea terá pela frente o Manchester City, neste domingo, pela 32ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês. O duelo será às 12h30 (de Brasília), no Stamford Bridge.
Onde assistir Chelsea x Manchester City ao vivo?
- TV: ESPN (fechado).
- Streaming: Disney+ (pago).
- Tempo real: Gazeta Esportiva.
Seven huge games to go in the #PL. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/uTCGz9Wh5h
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 7, 2026
Prováveis escalações
Chelsea: Robert Sánchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato e Marc Cucurella; Moisés Caicedo e Romeo Lavia; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer e Estêvão; João Pedro.
Técnico: Liam Rosenior.
Manchester City: James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi e Nico O'Reilly; Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva e Rayan Cherki; Erling Haaland.
Técnico: Pep Guardiola.
Arbitragem
- Árbitro: Chris Kavanagh
- Assistentes: Dan Cook e Ian Hussin
- VAR: Paul Howard
Onde assistir ao restante da rodada da Premier League?
- 10h - Crystal Palace x Newcastle United: Disney+
- 10h - Nottingham Forest x Aston Villa: XSports e Disney+.
- 10h - Sunderland x Tottenham: ESPN e Disney+.
Veja também:
Todas as notícias da Gazeta Esportiva
Canal da Gazeta Esportiva no YouTube
Siga a Gazeta Esportiva no Instagram
Participe do canal da Gazeta Esportiva no WhatsApp