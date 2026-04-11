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Chelsea x Manchester City pelo Inglês: veja prováveis escalações e onde assistir ao vivo

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Foto: OLI SCARFF / AFP
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Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 11/04/2026 às 20:00

O Chelsea terá pela frente o Manchester City, neste domingo, pela 32ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês. O duelo será às 12h30 (de Brasília), no Stamford Bridge.

Onde assistir Chelsea x Manchester City ao vivo?

  • TV: ESPN (fechado).
  • Streaming: Disney+ (pago).
  • Tempo real: Gazeta Esportiva.

Prováveis escalações

Chelsea: Robert Sánchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato e Marc Cucurella; Moisés Caicedo e Romeo Lavia; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer e Estêvão; João Pedro.
Técnico: Liam Rosenior.

Manchester City: James Trafford; Matheus Nunes, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi e Nico O'Reilly; Rodri; Antoine Semenyo, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva e Rayan Cherki; Erling Haaland.
Técnico: Pep Guardiola.

Arbitragem

  • Árbitro: Chris Kavanagh
  • Assistentes: Dan Cook e Ian Hussin
  • VAR: Paul Howard

Onde assistir ao restante da rodada da Premier League?

  • 10h - Crystal Palace x Newcastle United: Disney+
  • 10h - Nottingham Forest x Aston Villa: XSports e Disney+.
  • 10h - Sunderland x Tottenham: ESPN e Disney+.

Veja também:
Todas as notícias da Gazeta Esportiva
Canal da Gazeta Esportiva no YouTube
Siga a Gazeta Esportiva no Instagram
Participe do canal da Gazeta Esportiva no WhatsApp 

 

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