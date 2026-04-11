Chelsea x Manchester City pelo Inglês: veja prováveis escalações e onde assistir ao vivo

O Chelsea terá pela frente o Manchester City, neste domingo, pela 32ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês. O duelo será às 12h30 (de Brasília), no Stamford Bridge.

Seven huge games to go in the #PL. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/uTCGz9Wh5h

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 7, 2026