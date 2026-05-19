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Veja fotos do primeiro jogo entre Thunder e Spurs pela final da conferência oeste da NBA

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 19/05/2026 às 00:16

Foto por JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por ZACH BEEKER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por ZACH BEEKER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por ZACH BEEKER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por ZACH BEEKER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por ZACH BEEKER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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