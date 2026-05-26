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Veja fotos do jogo 4 entre Cavaliers e Knicks pela final do Leste na NBA

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 25/05/2026 às 23:22 • Atualizado 25/05/2026 às 23:53

Foto: GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: DAVID LIAM KYLE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: JASON MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: JASON MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: DAVID LIAM KYLE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: DAVID L. NEMEC / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: DAVID LIAM KYLE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: JASON MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: JASON MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto: GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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