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Veja fotos do duelo entre Cavaliers e Pistons pelo jogo 3 das semifinais da Conferência Leste

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 23:22

Foto por NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por DAVID L. NEMEC / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por JASON MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por JASON MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por JASON MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por DAVID L. NEMEC / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por DAVID L. NEMEC / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por DAVID L. NEMEC / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por DAVID L. NEMEC / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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