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Veja as fotos do sexto jogo entre Pistons e Cavaliers pelos Playoffs da NBA

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 14/05/2026 às 00:32

Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN SEVALD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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