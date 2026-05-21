Apostas

Veja as fotos do jogo 2 entre Thunder e Spurs pela NBA

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 21/05/2026 às 00:24

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
1/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
2/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
3/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
4/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
5/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
6/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
7/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
8/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
9/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
10/11

Foto por MORGAN GIVENS / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
11/11

Conteúdo Patrocinado