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Confira as fotos do jogo 1 entre Cavaliers e Knicks pela NBA

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 00:19

Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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Foto por BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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