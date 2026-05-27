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Confira as fotos de Spurs x Thunder pelo jogo 5 na NBA

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 26/05/2026 às 23:42 • Atualizado 27/05/2026 às 00:20

Foto por JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
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