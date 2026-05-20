Apostas

Veja fotos do duelo entre Freiburg e Aston Villa pela final da Liga Europa

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 20/05/2026 às 16:42

Foto por BERK OZKAN / AFP
1/7

Foto por YASIN AKGUL / AFP
2/7

Foto por BERK OZKAN / AFP
3/7

Foto por YASIN AKGUL / AFP
4/7

Foto por YASIN AKGUL / AFP
5/7

Foto por BERK OZKAN / AFP
6/7

Foto por BERK OZKAN / AFP
7/7

Conteúdo Patrocinado