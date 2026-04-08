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Veja fotos do duelo entre Braga e Real Betis pela Liga Europa

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 08/04/2026 às 15:34

(Foto: Miguel RIOPA / AFP)
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