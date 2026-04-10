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Veja fotos do duelo entre Real Madrid e Girona pelo Espanhol

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 10/04/2026 às 17:13 • Atualizado 10/04/2026 às 17:54

(Foto: Thomas COEX / AFP)
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