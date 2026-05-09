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Veja as fotos do confronto entre Atlético de Madrid e Celta de Vigo

Redação foto de perfil

Da Redação em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/05/2026 às 14:55 • Atualizado 09/05/2026 às 15:20

Foto por JAVIER SORIANO / AFP
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