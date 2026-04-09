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Veja fotos do jogo entre Puerto Cabello-VEN e Atlético-MG pela Sul-Americana

Thais Bueno Cirino foto de perfil

Por Thais Bueno Cirino em São Paulo, SP

Publicado 09/04/2026 às 00:36

(Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético)
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(Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético)
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(Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético)
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